The Shower Curtain Falls Down Every Time His Boyfriend Takes A Long Shower, But His Boyfriend Still Insists On Taking Long Showers

AITA for assigning blame when the shower curtain fell down? My (M36) boyfriend (M26) likes to take really long showers. 20 minutes is a short shower for him. I live in an old Victorian with a ceiling-mounted shower curtain that goes all the way around an antique tub. I use a cloth shower curtain because it’s easy to throw into the washer. The problem is that if you take a really long shower, the curtains begin to soak up the water, which makes them heavier.

The apparatus holding the shower curtain up is both an antique and too high to easily reach to tighten, so if the curtains get too heavy, they pop right out of their mounting points–usually two out of the three of them. The other day, I reminded him not to take too long in the shower because we also had to get to work in a reasonable amount of time. He thought I was kidding, so he took a half-hour shower.

The curtain fell down. He tried to fix it on his own but called me in, and I helped fix it. I was admittedly annoyed and pointed out that the curtains were literally soaking wet. He was embarrassed.

I take short showers, so this isn’t an issue for me. This is probably the fourth time this has happened. I’m adding a plastic liner now, even though I think they’re kind of gross since you can’t wash them easily. But in saying I’m doing that, I noted that people tend to adapt to him rather than him adapting to others. Days later, he maintains that I’m the jerk for “making him feel bad” and doesn’t see that it wasn’t just a random chance accident. AITA?

