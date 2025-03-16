March 16, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘Everyone’s roasting me, telling me it sounds like a fart.’ – Hyundai Driver Showed TikTok Viewers How Loud His Car Is

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@cadesnbangs

When it comes to cars, all I can say is TO EACH THEIR OWN.

If you want to drive a fancy car, an old beater, or a LOUD car like this guy, go for it!

A man named Cade posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how his Hyundai Elantra N makes a lot of noise because of the modifications he made to it.

Source: TikTok/@cadesnbangs

Cade showed off his 2022 Hyundai Elantra N and said, “It seems to me that many people don’t know what the Elantra N is. Everyone’s roasting me, telling me it sounds like a fart. Saying I fart better than that in the morning…”

He showed viewers the tailpipe and said, “All I’ve done is MBRP catback and the catless down pipe. I don’t know why you guys are flaming me. That’s all I’ve done.”

Source: TikTok/@cadesnbangs

Cade started up the car and I think all viewers will admit that it’s pretty darn loud.

He said, “It’s not that bad. This the Elantra N, not a normal Elantra.”

You do you, bro!

Source: TikTok/@cadesnbangs

Check out the video.

@cadesnbangs

I’m putting this car on the map #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #car #cars #elantran #hyundai #mbrp #boomba #downpipe #bov #cartok #texas #tx

♬ original sound – Cade EN

This is how viewers reacted.

One person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@cadesnbangs

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@cadesnbangs

And this viewer said this is his fault.

Source: TikTok/@cadesnbangs

Hey, whatever floats your boat!

