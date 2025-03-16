‘Everyone’s roasting me, telling me it sounds like a fart.’ – Hyundai Driver Showed TikTok Viewers How Loud His Car Is

When it comes to cars, all I can say is TO EACH THEIR OWN.

If you want to drive a fancy car, an old beater, or a LOUD car like this guy, go for it!

A man named Cade posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how his Hyundai Elantra N makes a lot of noise because of the modifications he made to it.

Cade showed off his 2022 Hyundai Elantra N and said, “It seems to me that many people don’t know what the Elantra N is. Everyone’s roasting me, telling me it sounds like a fart. Saying I fart better than that in the morning…”

He showed viewers the tailpipe and said, “All I’ve done is MBRP catback and the catless down pipe. I don’t know why you guys are flaming me. That’s all I’ve done.”

Cade started up the car and I think all viewers will admit that it’s pretty darn loud.

He said, “It’s not that bad. This the Elantra N, not a normal Elantra.”

You do you, bro!

Check out the video.

This is how viewers reacted.

One person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer said this is his fault.

Hey, whatever floats your boat!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.