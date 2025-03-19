Father-To-Be Wanted To Raise His Child To Be Bilingual So They Wouldn’t Lose His Cultural Connection, But His Wife’s Family Objected. HE Feared

Parenting is full of tough decisions, but some debates begin before a child is even born.

When a Finnish father longs to pass down his language to his child, but his American wife and her family sees no need, the conversation quickly turns from parenting to personal identity.

AITA wanting to speak my language to my future kid? I’m a Finnish guy living in the U.S. My wife and I are planning to have a child.

But there’s a big rift between him and the rest of his family.

There is one thing that I don’t agree with her. She and her whole family don’t like the idea that I’d be speaking Finnish to my kid. They say my child wouldn’t need it and things like this.

But he doesn’t find this arrangement fair or comfortable.

Honestly, I’d be more afraid of speaking English to my kid ’cause I can’t speak it so well.

So what would be the connection between me and my child… AITA?

Everyone needs a chance to connect, and for him, it’s his heritage.

What did Reddit think?

The benefits of being bilingual pretty much totally outshine the trivial worries his wife’s family highlighted.

His extended family isn’t only wrong, but also kind of rude.

Perhaps his wife’s family’s qualms are a sign of a bigger issue at hand.

When you look at it objectively, there’s really no debate to be had.

Every child deserves to know the full story of where they came from.

