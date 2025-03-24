Female Employee Has To Deal With A Security Guard Who Loathes Women, So She Fills Her Bag With Feminine Products To See How He’ll React

Unfortunately, some people make their biases painfully obvious, even in professional settings.

So, what would you do if a security guard constantly made demeaning comments toward you and other women at your workplace? Would you ignore it? Or would you find a small but satisfying way to make him uncomfortable?

In the following story, one woman finds herself at odds with a security guard at work and finally finds a way to make him squirm. Here’s the full story.

It’s the small victories I occasionally need to go to another building for work. As with many buildings in the city, a security guard checks your bag for weapons at the door. At this specific building, there is always one specific guard at the door who cannot hide his absolute disdain for women. I’ve witnessed, and also been the target of, vile, unnecessary comments to women – degrading, insulting, and unwarranted.

On this day, he was the one uncomfortable during the bag check.

Today while packing up my work bag, dreading going to ‘that’ building, I accidentally dumped my little feminine hygiene bag that I keep in my bag. Then thought, huh, let’s see how this plays out. Queue my bag search. Sir-hates-women is there as usual, opens my bag for the search, and is forced to touch/move a bunch of clean/unused tampons and pads. He lost his mind. His small brain head turned purple in rage/disgust. It gave me a chuckle. Small victories of revenge discomfort.

Yikes! He must not have many friends.

