Fiancé Thinks Woman Driving Her Autistic Daughter To Meet A Friend Is Inappropriate, So He Accuses Her Of Going On A Date

More often than not, people see problems where none exist, letting their insecurities cloud their judgment.
So, what would you do if a simple, practical arrangement was helping your loved one, but your partner insisted it was inappropriate? Would you change everything just to make them feel better? Or would you stand your ground and prioritize what’s actually best for your family?
In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation when her fiancé takes issue with how she helps her autistic daughter meet up with a friend. Here’s what happened.
AITA for taking my autistic daughter to have lunch w her autistic male friend and his father (both autistic adults don’t drive) when my fiancé doesn’t want me to?
My 28-year-old daughter is autistic and doesn’t drive. I take her everywhere.
She wants to take out her 32 yr old autistic male friend for lunch for his birthday. He doesn’t drive & can only tolerate his father driving him places.
The 4 of us have met up about 3 times a year for the past 3 yrs- so that my daughter & her friend can get together & have lunch at a restaurant.
Both of them have sensory issues & sometimes the restaurant is too crowded or loud or there’s a bug flying around, etc & one of them needs to leave asap.
The whole situation makes her fiancé uncomfortable.
My daughter & her friend will sit together at a table and the father & I (the drivers) will sit at a different table.
The father & I sit and talk about life with autistic adult children.
I have a fiancé of 17 yrs & the father is married.
Her fiancé is not okay with this situation.
My fiancé has a major problem with this situation.
He feels like I am going on a date w the father & that my daughter should just ride with them to the restaurant.
My daughter feels more comfortable riding w me & we can leave together if there’s a problem. I feel more comfortable with this too!
AITA?
Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but there must be some middle ground here.
Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have to offer this family.
