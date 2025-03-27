‘Flames are gusting out of the laundry room.’ – Homeowner Didn’t Think There Was Anything Wrong With Their Washer, But Then It Started A Massive Fire In Their Yard

Sometimes things go so wrong, you’re not sure whether to be angry it happened or grateful it wasn’t worse.

That’s what would be going through my head if I had an experience like this one by TikTok user @savaanah_g:

“Okay, so last night at around 11:45,” she begins, “my, um, Ama, um, her dog started barking like crazy, and they were trying to figure out what was up. They follow where they’re barking to, and they go to the backyard, and their whole laundry room is on fire. On fire everywhere. Flames are gusting out of the laundry room.”

“Look at the washer and the dryer, but mainly the washer. The firemen came. They did the whole – where they were putting it out. As, um, my Ama’s partner was trying to put it out, um, he ended up getting most of it out.”

“The firemen come, and they said that it was likely the capacitor in the LG washing machine. They said that even though the machine is off, that the capacitor can stay on and cause a shortage. But look at all the damage that this thing did.”

Safety first, y’all.

It’s not like these things are rare…

It’s an epidemic!

And not even confined to washers?

Be careful out there. And change those smoke detector batteries!

