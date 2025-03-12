Friend Complained About How She Spent Mother’s Day, So Her Friend Gave Her Advice That She Didn’t Like

Just because someone is open to advice doesn’t mean they’ll like what they hear.

What would you do if a friend complained about their relationship and asked for your unfiltered opinion? Would you tell them what they wanted to hear? Or would you be brutally honest, even if it risked upsetting them?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact dilemma with her friend. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for giving my friend unfiltered honest advice about her husband after she asked? I 32F have been with my husband 29M Jay for 3 years. We have a daughter Annie 1F. For Mother’s Day, Jay booked me a weekend trip to spend with my sisters and Mom, and he took Annie to visit my MIL. Jay was really thoughtful and booked us all a spa weekend. I posted a selfie of me, my mom, and my sisters thanking Jay for organising this surprise on my Instagram.

Her friend saw the Instagram post.

I went to lunch with my friend Sara, 31F, who is 4 months pregnant. She asked me about my weekend and mentioned she saw my Instagram story. I told her about it and then asked her about her Mother’s Day.

She offered Sara some advice.

She started complaining that her husband Dan didn’t even offer to look over their 2-year-old daughter while she cleaned on Sunday.

I sympathised until she made a comment about how I would never understand as Jay is so nice and then said maybe she should have been a cougar like me. I told her that her comment was unfair, and then I asked if she wanted advice, which she agreed to. I told her that if she was really that upset over how Dan treated her, she wouldn’t have gotten pregnant a second time and instead demanded that Dan treat her better.

She didn’t compromise on what she was looking for in a husband.

Sara has been friends with me since before I dated Jay. She saw me date guys who didn’t treat me as well, and I told her that. I said I set expectations, and that is how I got a husband who treated me well and taught me not to lower my standards.

Now, she’s involving other people.

She is now going around to our mutual friends, saying I insulted her husband. I will admit I got upset at her comments and I maybe could have phrased it more delicately, but she asked for my advice, and I gave it. I don’t know how else I could have said it. Sara knows I have a more honest approach when it comes to advice, as she has asked for my help in the past, but maybe I took it too far, and it came off as snobbish, and should apologize. AITA?

Eek! In this case, she may have been better off not getting involved.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

Some people may have overlooked this detail.

That’s one way to look at it.

Excellent point!

According to this comment, everyone loses here.

What a messed up situation.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.