Gross Man Never Cleans Or Buy Stuff For The House, So His Roommate Wants To Keep The Household Supplies In His Room

AITA for buying household items and keeping them in my room? I (22M) moved in with my roommate (32M). Since then, I have been the only one buying stuff for the place. These include toilet paper, trashbags, paper towels, handsoap, and condiments. It’s basically everything considered communal in a roommate situation.

I am also the only one who ever cleans. I mop and sweep. I clean the tub, toilet, kitchen, and the dishes. But that’s beside the point.

I’ve hit a bit of a financial tight spot, and I could only really afford rent, groceries, and my phone bill. We ran out of toilet paper and trash bags for a week, and he never bought more. Don’t ask me what I had to do. It was horrific, but I didn’t have the cash to buy what we needed.

There’s no possible way he didn’t notice. The moment I could, I bought more toliet paper but couldn’t get trash bags. So he just kept adding to an overflowing trash can. He was just letting stuff just fall onto the floor.

I am now out of that spot, and I’ve bought what we needed, but I’m genuinely considering keeping the trash bags, toilet paper, and paper towels and take them out of the communal spaces. I’m thinking of just keeping them in my room.

I’m tired of being the only person contributing to this household. He works from home. He’s a streamer. All he does all day is sit on the couch and get high. He blasts music and Tiktok reels over his speaker and then plays video games until 4 am on YouTube or something.

There’s no excuse for him not cleaning. He should be noticing we need stuff. Would I be the jerk? I want to start keeping the toilet paper, trash bags, and whatnot that I buy in my room.

