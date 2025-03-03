Guy Buys Girlfriend Flowers to Be Nice, But She Worries About How They’ll Look On Social Media And Insults Their Quality

Trying to do something sweet, this guy buys his girlfriend a bouquet of flowers that includes sunflowers and daisies.

He was just trying to be nice, but she didn’t seems to appreciate the gesture. In fact, her reaction, hurt his feelings.

AITA Bought my girlfriend flowers bouquet and she didn’t liked it I don’t know what to feel. I gave my gf a bouquet of flowers with sunflowers and some daisies on the side (I assume they’re daisies but I am not sure).

Well, everyone is entitled to their own opinions…

She says that the bouquet looks like funeral flowers and says she’ll just find an angle so it could be postable on her social medias. I argue it’s not ugly, and it looks beautiful.

I tried to pick the best bouquet I can afford and this hurts my feelings. I told her that she kind of ruined my day 🙁

While it’s clear he had good intentions, her dismissive reaction to the gesture has left him feeling down, wondering if it was worth the effort.

What does Reddit think of this reaction?

This person says to run. FAR.

This person says based on this one quality, there can’t be many good ones to this girl.

This person says uhh, red flag much? NTA at all.

Gotta love when you try to brighten her day with flowers but end up getting buried under a bouquet of critique.

