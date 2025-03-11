He Gave His Troubled Sister A Place To Stay, But She’s Overstayed Her Welcome And Now He Wants Her Gone

It’s hard to have to give a family member the boot…but sometimes it’s necessary!

WIBTA for making my sister move out? “My husband (28 M) and I (31 M) bought a fixer upper in 2020 and have renovated most the entire house ourselves. In 2023 my sister (36F) let me know that she was struggling to find a place to move that she could afford and her lease was going to be ending in April 2023. My husband and I talked and decided we could finish a portion of our walkout basement. She made it well known she only wanted to stay 6 months until she could find a place.

Of course this was not written down and no contract was signed (I know, live and learn). She lived with us in the past for a year in a house we rented and we didn’t have any issues. We hurried and spent every ounce of free time finishing the space for her. It has now been 1 year 8 months and she is still here with no sign/plan of leaving. 7 months into living here she had a mental breakdown and ended up in the hospital for a week; she quit her job, and really lost herself for a while – they diagnosed her as manic bipolar. She got the help she needed and has been doing great for over 1yr now and has got back on her feet – but we recently found out she stopped taking her meds…. She got a new job in a management position and makes decent money (50K/yr) but now she is talking about how much she doesn’t like the job.

In the midst of all this we found out a large part of her mental health issues are due to a mountain of credit card debt – and found out since she moved in she consolidated all the debt and pays one lump sum of $900/mo and will have to continue doing that for 5 years. Here is where the issue lies – she has grown extremely comfortable here and we don’t see any sign of an exit and don’t know if she can even afford to move out with the consolidated debt. While we love her, we really want to start our family through surrogacy or adoption, but can’t see that happening with her here.

My husband and I get very little alone time as she works a similar schedule as we do, her bedroom is directly below ours making it hard to be intimate unless she is not here (very seldom), and it has really started to affect our life. It feels like we are living with a grown child and don’t see a way out without us seeming like the bad guys. Suggestions are welcome but here was our plan – take the $350 she gives us every month and set it aside for the next 4-6 months and in 3 months or so have the conversation with her that we are saving money for her so she can move out and find her own place. That said, finding a place with rent even close to what she pays is going to be impossible and I’m worried she will be living uncomfortably/paycheck to paycheck and that this may send her into a spiral of depression/manic episode.”

