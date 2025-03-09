He Politely Asks A Couple To Get Out Of His Parking Space, But When One Of Them Acts Like They Don’t Know What They’re Talking About, He Calls Them Out

Parking seems like a simple concept.

You don’t park where it blocks someone’s access to get out.

Right?

See why the woman in this story just doesn’t get it – or doesn’t want to get it, anyway.

Entitled girl blocks our driveway A couple of houses on the street are having renovation work done, so street parking is tighter than usual. Our driveway is VERY visible. Prominent curb cut, brick pavers that start at the sidewalk, you really cannot miss it.

Unfortunately, problems happened, anyway.

I come home from running a couple of errands and a Subaru is parked across our entire, and I mean entire, driveway. They couldn’t have centered their car any better if they tried. So I grab another spot and put my stuff into the house. Couple minutes later I see a couple leaving the rental across the street and getting into the car. They’re not renters there, maybe just visiting. I’m not a complete jerk, and I like the neighbors that live there, so I step onto the porch, get their attention and in a very nice tone of voice, give them the “Hey folks, just a heads up if you’re back, you’re parked in my driveway.” The dude looks up, sees they were clearly in the wrong and says “Oh, sorry man, I didn’t even notice. My bad.” If that’s how poorly you pay attention, you probably shouldn’t even be driving, but I let it slide.

Here comes the Karen!

Karen on the other hand, “Don’t worry about it, we’re not parking here.” “Do you see that silver car parked right there?” I ask. “I had to park there because you were ALREADY blocking my driveway.” Dude apologizes again, tells Karen to shut up and just get in the car. We share a little nod and away they go. I’m kind of hoping that they visit more so I can just have her towed next time.

Here is what folks are saying.

What else could it be called?!

Nice idea! If it’s quick…

She sounds like quite a handful, eh?

You’re devious. Good idea!

That’s one way to handle it.

The world is not your parking space.

We’re living in a society, folks.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.