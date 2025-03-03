He Promised To Cover Costs For A Last-Minute Birthday Celebration, But Then He Expected His Friend To Kick In Way More Than His Share

Friendship and finances rarely mix well, especially when one side has questionable intentions.

AITA for hesitating to pay contribution for my apartmentmate’s friend’s birthday party that I was invited to last minute? My apartmentmate called me at 8:30 PM (liquor store closes at 9 PM) to arrange some drinks for his friend’s birthday party, which he invited me to last minute. He assured me that he would take care of the expense. I ran through the snow trying to get to the nearest liquor store.

His friends brought two XL pizzas, nine dips, two four-packs of Red Bull (250ml), a single bottle of Budweiser, and three packs of chips to our apartment.

We enjoyed the night, and after two days, he asked me to pay my contribution for the party. I asked him why I would contribute to his friend’s birthday party and why I wasn’t informed beforehand if that was the case.

He told me that it should be common knowledge to contribute to a party and that, by asking this question, I was showing how pitiful I am. (I didn’t get any shifts this week, and he knows about it.)

I reminded him that I had also thrown birthday parties for him and our other apartmentmate, yet I never asked for a contribution.

After he successfully emotionally blackmailed me into paying my share for the party, he told me that even after subtracting the cost of drinks, the total cost of the snacks was over $200. Let’s think about this for a second—two XL pizzas, nine dips, two four-packs of Red Bull (250ml), a single bottle of Budweiser, and three packs of chips. How much could it really cost? Realistically, below $90.

When I approached him about it, he said that his friends might have bought the snacks from a convenience store, which could be expensive. (The pizzas and dips were from a fast food chain.) When I asked him to call his friends to confirm the exact amount he spent on each item, he declined.

AITA in this situation? (P.S. He still hasn’t paid me back for the drinks.)

A party should be thrown to celebrate, not to cash in.

