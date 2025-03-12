He Refused To Pick Up His New Girlfriend From The Park And Prioritize His Own Recovery, But She Saw His Boundaries As A Betrayal

New relationships are full of little tests, but sometimes circumstances grade you before you even get a chance to study.

When one man’s limitations clashed with the expectations of his new girlfriend, the result was a storm neither of them saw coming.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not going to “save” her? I made plans with a girl I’ve been talking to for about five months now, but I woke up feeling sick today, so I canceled on her. I slept the entire day, and when I woke up, she was at a park she had walked 30 minutes to and invited me. I told her I probably wouldn’t leave the house today, but I’d be out and about the next two days if she wanted to go to the park.

But then she started laying on the guilt.

She then said, “I’m waiting for these guys to leave so I can leave, ’cause there’s a lot of men here right now that got here after me,” which I immediately felt like she only told me so I would come and make sure she got home safe. But I still didn’t go.

That doesn’t stop her from continuing to try her luck.

Then she tells me that it started raining, her phone is on 2% battery, and she has to walk 30 minutes while using her maps because she doesn’t know her way home. At this point, yes, I feel bad, but I still feel like she’s telling me all this so I’ll give in and just come get her. Now she’s aggravated that I didn’t come.

He feels he has several good reasons why he doesn’t want to go.

Some details I might’ve left out: The park was a 45-minute drive from me

It was 7 p.m., dark, and rainy

I broke my wrist four days ago in a motorcycle accident. All of these were reasons why I didn’t really want to get out. AITA for not going to pick her up and making sure she got home safe?

He honored his limitations, but will he end up paying for it later?

Let’s see Reddit’s verdict.

The girlfriend may have wound up in a less than ideal situation, but maybe that’s on her a little bit…

She may not have meant any harm, but her behavior does raise some pretty big red flags.

Surely her survival instincts are much more fine-tuned than she’s letting on.

There may be a way to assuage her concerns while also honoring his own boundaries.

It’s no fun being stuck between guilt and reason.

