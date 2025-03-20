Her Best Friend Has Gotten Too Needy And Demanding Of Her Time, So She Refused To Go On Vacation With Her

Having a best friend since childhood is a blessing, until you go in different directions.

AITA for refusing to go on vacation with my best friend? My best friend is Hannah (23F). She and I (22F) have known each other since we were 12. We used to be really close. But over the years, our lives have gone in different directions.

Most of our mutual friends have distanced themselves from her. And I’ve made new friends. I’ve reconnected with old ones. I have also been in a happy relationship for about a year now.

Hannah doesn’t seem to accept that our dynamic has changed. She still expects us to meet up every week. Often for 8 to 10 hours at a time. If we don’t see each other for two weeks, she says she feels neglected.

She also doesn’t seem happy when I talk about my boyfriend or other friends. She doesn’t celebrate my successes. And I get the feeling she resents the fact that I have other people in my life.

Now, she wants us to go on vacation together. I immediately knew this wouldn’t work for me. I already feel overwhelmed by how much she wants to see me. And spending several days together, with no escape, sounds exhausting.

When I told her I didn’t want to go, she got upset. She said she feels neglected and that I don’t prioritize her anymore. I feel guilty because I know she doesn’t have many other friends. And I do care about her.

Maybe I should show more compassion for her situation. And maybe I should just go on that vacation. But I also don’t think I should have to go on vacation with someone just to keep them happy. AITA?

