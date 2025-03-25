Her Boyfriend Had A Very Specific “Safe Food,” But Says She “Ruined It” When Attempting To Make it At Home

A common element of autism is having “safe foods,” foods that the person doesn’t find upsetting or incorrectly stimulating.

But what happens when the safe food turns unsafe?

That’s at the heart of this story, so let’s check it out.

AITA for accidentally ruining my autistic boyfriends safe food My boyfriend loves stew, he wants to eat it every day for every meal. His favorite stew is beef tips and vegetables from a local place, but it’s really expensive. Like $47 for a big bowl (they don’t do small orders for takeout) and he is grossed out by leftovers so more than half of it gets wasted. We’ve had a couple of arguments about it, he says I don’t understand his brain, I say he doesn’t understand our budget.

My wallet just ran away screaming at the idea of $47 for one meal’s worth of take out.

Recently I looked up some recipes, including doing a dissection of the takeout soup, and tried my hand at making a home cooked replacement for stew night. He loved it for a few days, and then one night he was hanging out with me in the kitchen and saw me put tomato paste into the pot, he was really upset and demanded that I make the soup without the paste. I told him it wouldn’t taste the same and he said it would be better because he hates tomatoes, they’re not a safe food for him. So I made the soup with no tomato paste and big surprise, something felt off about it to him. Instead of admitting that the tomato paste was necessary he threw a fit and told me he didn’t want home cooked food anymore if I was going to “play with him” and not take his safe foods seriously. He thinks I changed more than just the tomato paste in an effort to get him to admit he was wrong

Tomato, tomato?

$400 in stew orders later I had an idea to ask the chef when we were picking up the order if there was any tomato products in the stew, and lo and behold there is tomato in the recipe, ******* tomato paste. In my mind this was great because I thought he would get over it if he knew his original perfect stew had tomato paste like “oh I guess tomato paste isn’t so bad then” but it was the exact opposite. He walked out of the restaurant without saying anything and then refused to eat the stew that night and hasn’t ordered it again, and he’s been ignoring me while sulking around the house, using his whiny voice a lot, and slamming things. His sister also texted me to tell me I’m a selfish [jerk] for needing to “get back at him” by taking his favorite food away

And now it’s all really hit the fan.

I literally just wanted to stop spending insane amounts of money on stew, I wasn’t trying to hurt him or ruin his life. I’m not autistic, I can’t really wrap my head around caring this much about a single ingredient, I genuinely didn’t see this reaction coming. We’ve been together for four years and he’s only had three other fits like this, the other ones were pretty reasonable. Those were also a little less intense and didn’t include input from his family, this is the first time anyone in his family has EVER spoke to me like this.

So what are we to do?

So I’ve been back and forth between “yall are overreacting” and “what have I done”. AITA? It sounds so dumb when I write it all out but living it has made me feel physically sick with regret, I can’t think straight anymore.

I do hope they can work it out.

Because being autistic isn’t a license to be a jerk.

