Her Boyfriend Treated Holidays And Anniversaries Like An Afterthought, So She Decided To Ignore His Upcoming Birthday To Get Back At Him

Love isn’t about all grand gestures, but cheaping out on a Valentine’s Day and an anniversary raises some serious red flags.

After being overlooked by her boyfriend on several special occasions, she begins to wonder if she can stay with someone who repeatedly ignores her expectations.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my boyfriend I don’t want to celebrate his birthday ? My boyfriend and I just had our 3-year anniversary. I got nothing from him — not a card, not a stuffed animal, no flowers, nothing. This also happened on Valentine’s Day.

He tried (sort of) to make it up to her.

After bugging him, he offered to take me out to dinner, which I declined, but I said we could do something else because I was exhausted from work and school. The place he wanted to go to is very busy and anxiety-inducing. Instead of rescheduling the dinner, he just didn’t, and we ended up getting fast food.

It’s all part of a worrying pattern in their relationship.

It’s been like this. He barely ever buys me dinner or does things for me, and we are barely intimate (like once every six months).

Now she’s really assessing how much her boyfriend deserves from her.

His birthday is this weekend, and I don’t want to go to his dinner at all. I mean, I usually would, but I’m just tired of putting in effort when, in reality, he doesn’t care.

But he doesn’t act like this with everyone.

He has friends and family that surprise him with gifts and celebrate holidays, but for me, he acts like it’s a burden. Everything is about him, him, him, and I’m tired of it. He’s 31.

She thinks it’s about time he start feeling how she’s been feeling for months now.

I also don’t want to go out of town for the trip we planned because why should I have to work overtime just to help pay for a man that doesn’t do anything for me? AITA for not wanting to celebrate my boyfriend’s birthday at all?

She wasn’t asking for a huge gesture, just basic consideration.

Reddit is sure to have a thing or two to say about the matter.

This user seems to think she should just cut her losses at this point.

She really needs to look inward and ask herself what value “getting back at him” actually brings to her life.

Asking the right questions could help this couple have a more productive conversation about improving their relationship.

It’s high time to take a cold, hard look at the state of the relationship and do some assessing.

A relationship shouldn’t be about keeping score, but when one person refuses to even try, then a serious conversation needs to be had.

Love should never feel like a one-way street.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.