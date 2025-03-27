Her Brother Thought Painting The House Exempted Him From Chores, So He Started Yelling When She Asked Him To Wash The Dishes

Siblings should have an equal division of household chores.

AITA for asking my brother to wash the dishes? I (18F) am taking a gap year. I live with my parents and brother (23M). Typically, one of our parents will make dinner, and my brother and I will alternate putting the food/dishes away, and the other washes the dishes.

I have a full time job, and got home tonight after my shift. My parents and I are together, while my brother ate alone in his room. Now, after we ate, I put all the leftovers in their containers. I put all the dirty dishes in the dishwasher, and put the leftovers in the fridge.

I went into my brother’s room and asked if he could wash the non-machine dishes because I put everything else away. He started yelling at me about how he shouldn’t have to do his regular chores because he’s painting our living room right now.

Now, normally I would agree, but our parents are paying him to paint the living room. I think that that makes what we’re doing throughout the day equal. He doesn’t have a job, so our parents paying him for chores is essentially that.

I didn’t want to argue with him though. He has a quick temper, and I knew it would drag on and on, but on the other hand, it’s not every day that you start painting a room. Does he have a point?

It’s hard for me to tell because I’m super non-confrontational, and he yells whether he’s right or wrong. So I’m not sure. AITA?

