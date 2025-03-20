Her Coworker Had Been Bossing Her Around, But When She Decided To Ignore Him He Snapped At Her

No one likes the workplace bully.

This woman explains that she has an older coworker who has been ordering her around. This isn’t her boss, just a coworker.

She decided to ignore him, but it didn’t go over well.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for ignoring my coworker? I (21F) have started working as a recess aid at an elementary school. I have been there for about 10 months now. The kids and workload are fine. I don’t mind it at all.

This woman has a bossy coworker.

But what has been irking me is my 42-year-old male coworker. He is a major headache. He’s bossy and incredibly patronising. And every time, he gives me the honor of hearing his darn voice.

She had been tolerant in the past.

I would like to say that I have been tolerant these past few months because I don’t want any bad blood or anything like that. But I have actually reached my breaking point this time.

Recently, he ordered her around again.

So, we were supervising the kids as usual. And he basically commanded me to go clean up some lunch tables. Keep in mind, he is not my supervisor. He’s just my fellow coworker.

She ignored him this time.

But I ignored him, since I had already done it multiple times. Yet he hasn’t even picked up a darn cleaning rag. The kids went back to their classes. He then came up to me all fuming.

He confronted her about it.

He said, “Why didn’t you clean those tables, like I told you to?” I told him that I was occupied with something else. He had the audacity to say, “Well, I told you to do that. So you should’ve just done it. Jeez.” Then he sneered at me.

She didn’t know if she did the right thing.

Anyways, that whole interaction genuinely infuriated me. But I don’t know if I did the right thing. So, AITA?

Like she said, he’s no her boss, just her coworker, so she doesn’t have to do what he says just because he says it.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Don’t be too bossy if you’re technically not the boss.

