Her Daughter Bullied Another Student, And She Won’t Come To Her Defense This Time

AITA for not standing up for my daughter? “In middle school my daughter (16f) was bullied by one of the girls. The girl is the stereotypical mean cheerleader, who is insanely popular for some reason. I’ll refer to her as Marcie (17f). It became so bad I had to intervene, but luckily the situation got resolved. Fast forward to high school, this year their class had a new girl. Her family immigrated from the UK. I’ll refer to her as Janie (16f). Janie kept to herself for the most part and wasn’t really interested in talking to anyone. My daughter has her own friend circle, to be honest their school is pretty cliquey, everyone is keeping to their small groups.

My daughter and her friends started picking at Janie. It got out of hand pretty quickly to the point there were xenophobic slurs thrown and a video of my daughter mocking Janie’s accent and culture was made and shared. I was horrified. I had a very serious conversation with my daughter and grounded her for that. I also had a very long and shameful talk with Janie’s mother. She is a proper British lady and I felt humiliated confessing to her that my daughter is a disgusting bully.

Turns out, Marcie is friends with Janie. When the video leaked, Marcie doubled down on the bullying. She turned half the school against my daughter and her friends. My daughter is now known as “the ******” and Marcie made it clear that she would make sure to make my daughter’s life a nightmare. Half the town now knows that my daughter is a xenophobe. She posted an apology video, but it didn’t really help.

My daughter came home in tears. She asked me to stand up for her like I did in middle school. I don’t want to. First, I think that she should get a taste of her own medicine. She was extremely xenophobic towards another girl who wasn’t even talking to her. Second, I don’t want to deal with Marcie’s mom any longer. I contacted her and all I got was “I’ll talk to Marcie alright, but don’t expect me to stand up for an open ******”. Marcie’s mom is friends with Janie’s mom, so her reaction is understandable. Now my daughter is calling me a jerk for not standing up for her. My husband thinks she learned her lesson and that I should be more protective of her. I’m now thinking that my behavior was bad.”

