Her Fiancé Wants To Adopt A Bulldog, But She Has A Long List Of Reasons Why She Doesn’t Want To Adopt That Breed

This woman doesn’t like bulldogs, but her fiancé loves them. Things got rough when the topic of adopting a bulldog came up in conversation, and she’s wondering if she was too harsh.

AITA? I told my fiancé I would not take care of an English bulldog if we got one. My fiancé has always been around bulldogs, they were his childhood pets & naturally, he absolutely loves them.

Some of his close family members are part of the national kennel club, show them in dog shows & breed them (all registered with proper health testing etc & very much NOT backyard breeders). In the event we would own a bulldog, we would likely receive a “top of the line” bred dog with a championship winning bloodline.

I am not a huge dog person to begin with, but I especially am not a fan of this breed. I don’t like them for a variety of reasons which I’ll list below, but my main protest is that due to our work situation, I would be responsible for 90% of its care. I am 100% prepared to take care of & love a family pet, however I’ve made it clear that I do not want a bulldog & I’m not willing to provide the extensive level of daily care they require.

To provide background as to why I don’t like/don’t want a bulldog: 1) I don’t think they are an ethical dog breed. I don’t support their breeding, I don’t want to contribute to that market nor do I want to own such a controversial breed. 2) The extensive health issues & potential for super high vet bills. He argues that their breathing is perfectly healthy however I strongly disagree. 3) We also plan to move to a hot climate within 5-10 yrs which isn’t really compatible with a bulldog due to their heat sensitivity.

4) High maintenance daily cleaning of their skin folds, ears, & tail would be my responsibility & honestly I’m just not down for that. 5) They’re not an active dog. I want a dog I can take hiking or on adventures, not a dog that can’t handle a 45 minute walk. 6) I’m not a fan of their personalities. 7) Their hair is so coarse it makes me itchy all over, irritates my nose & eyes, & it sticks to absolutely everything. 8) The snoring & snarling noises. I’m a light sleeper.

The reason I’m posting is because my fiancé & I frequently disagree on this topic. Today I told him that with him working away/long hours while I’m at home all the time, it wouldn’t be fair to me or the dog for us to own one because I’m not willing to provide such extensive daily care.

I understand & respect that he loves this breed but I genuinely don’t want the burden of responsibility shoved onto me just so he can own the dog breed he had as a kid. I feel like I could be the AH since I’m pretty much telling him I wouldn’t take care of an innocent animal & that’s obviously not right, however I also feel like I might not be the AH because this rn is all hypothetical since we don’t own one & I’m just trying to convey the point that we SHOULDN’T own one.

This user thinks that she has great reasoning for not wanting a bulldog.

That’s right! This user believes that the fiancé needs to grow up.

This user thinks bulldogs have breathing issues as well.

This user shares their personal pet story, and it makes complete sense!

That’s right! This user knows that couples need to see eye to eye before adopting a pet.

