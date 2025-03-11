Her Future Mother-in-Law Won’t Stop Criticizing Her Wedding Plans, So She Told Her She’s Uninvited

I’ve never understood why people make weddings all about them when they’re not the ones getting married.

AITA for kicking my fiancés mom out of our wedding? “I 28f and my fiancé 34m are going to be getting married in October of 2025. We’ve been together for 7 years this January, and engaged for a year in March. We’ve always both got along with the sides of each other’s families. Obviously, family has all their own problems no matter the side, but this has been a nightmare. I have 6 bridesmaids, and he obviously has 6 groomsmen. His sister is on my side of the bridesmaid list, and one of my best guy friends since like 4th grade is in his. I have my two sisters, and three best friends.

He also has his brother-in-law, and four best friends. Everyone gets along, and everyone has been handling my psychotic tendencies when it’s come to this wedding… except his mother. Background, fiancée is a country boy, through and through. Fisherman, hunter, country music every day, etc. and I’m the opposite. I listen to rock/metal music, 99% of my wardrobe is black, I like the weirder/darker side of things, and sort of just a goth kid that never grew out of it. My wedding plans (yes, fiancée has agreed and loves everything WE came up with) were to be married in our backyard (we have 12 acres and apple trees everywhere and beautiful grass) and have a reception at our fave bar down the road.

Our colors are black, rose gold, and lavender. I’ll have black flowers with purple flowers mixed.. and I will be wearing a black dress… this is where his mom decides to make everything about her. His mom called me yesterday, after finding out that I said “YES” to a black wedding dress, and said I’m not taking this seriously. She said that just because I “like” black, doesn’t mean I should be getting married in it too. She said I’m turning this whole wedding into a funeral, and that it’s not going to look pretty and that I won’t look pretty in a black dress. She then comments about us being cheap and not wanting to spend a ton of money on a venue, and complains to me that I didn’t ask HER anything about when it comes to the wedding.

She also called my fiancé and said she didn’t feel like I cared about her being a part of this and that I didn’t ask her to be in the wedding OR A BRIDESMAID. She doesn’t like the flowers, doesn’t like the menu, and keeps telling him that she doesn’t even want to go. He keeps telling me to pay no attention to her, it’s just a cry for help, and just do what I want to do.. but I’m getting so sick of her criticizing our wedding. Today was the last straw, when he showed me the dress she ordered online. It was pretty much a white dress. It was like a cream/off white but it was WHITE. YEAH, whatever I’m not wearing a white dress, but that’s not the point I don’t care WHAT color I’m wearing she’s NOT wearing white to my wedding. I call her, and tell her if she plans on wearing that dress, she can wear it in Hell because she will not come to our wedding. She now has been blowing me up and leaving me voicemails and him voicemails and now his sister is all upset with me now. Did I overreact? AITA?”

