Her Grandpa Wanted Her to Have His Old Guitar, But Her Sister Claims She Should Get It Instead

The passing of a loved one is always a great sorrow, even when they were very old.

But sometimes, the sorrow gets misdirected, and fights start flying everywhere.

Such as in this story where two sisters are arguing about their grandfather’s inheritance. One is following his wishes, and the other sounds jealous.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for inheriting money and an instrument even though I live at home? Context: My grandfather was a super musical guy, and my sister (38) visited him only once when he was declining. She has a family, I get it. She was also aware that she had a passion for visual art, so the guitar she owns is just a dusty decoration.

The writer here is a musician herself:

I taught myself how to play when I was 11. He caught me once tuning his guitar when I was 21, and said if I play a few songs for him, I can have the guitar when he goes. When we cleared out his apartment, I took it home.

But here’s where the conflict kicks in:

She’s [angry]. SHE wants to learn it despite never touching the one she owns. SHE wants to inherit it because I live at home.

And it really is a fight:

Heck sake, he always said “goodbye, my girl” because I was there for him while she came up only once or twice. He even gave me more money than my sister because I was there for him.

So what’s the best path forward?

I’m always too lenient for my own good. So AITA for taking what I was given in his last wishes even though I live at home?

It sounds like he wanted her to have the guitar.

Let's see what the comments on Reddit make of this:



This problem seems pretty straightforward:

What’s the real motive here?

It should be you.



Hold onto the ones you love.

