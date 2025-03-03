Her Mom Threatened To Get Her Fired During A Work Event, So She Started A Heated Argument And Left Her In The Parking Lot

Mother and daughter relationships are special, but it can be stressful at times.

This woman went to fetch her mother before a work event, but her mother thought it was important to finish doing something else first.

A heated argument ensued, and the daughter is wondering if she messed up.

Read the story below for more details.

AITA for yelling back at my mom when she said she would get me fired? So I (F) recently got a job at a comedy YouTube channel. Let me tell you, I was so excited. I went to an event with them. I was seated with everyone.

My family and close friends were coming to see me. I told them all I would come out. I would just greet them. Then, I would get them quickly settled into their seats.

Eventually, I got a text that my mother arrived. So I went to greet her. She was, for some reason, doing a cookie trade in the parking lot. She is a Girl Scout Troop Leader and, obviously, she does Cookie Season.

I asked what she was doing. She demanded that I help her move many cookie cases and transfer them into the other person’s car. Cases are boxes with a dozen packs/boxes of cookies inside.

Well, the event was starting. Again, I told her all I would do was walk with her to her seat. Then, I would return to my new friends/coworkers at their table. So I began to tell her, “Mom, the event is going to start in a few minutes. Can we wait until after the event to do this?”

She told me that this is needed to be finished now so she need not worry about it later. We began yelling. I know this is a waste of time.

She told me that she would get me fired with things I did in my teenage years. These are nothing massive like drinking or substances. There were more things that happened with my friends, and those can be quite controversial.

I yelled back at her saying that she just hated to see me happy and successful, and she was jealous of how far I’ve come, and that she’s never had that type of success.

I just ran inside the hall to get back to my table.

I didn’t see or hear from her after that. My friends arrived and I told them what happened after the event. Some of them think I’m a jerk. So, AITA for yelling at my mom after she told me she would get me fired?

Why was her mom wasting so much time? She really didn’t seem to have her priorities straight at that moment.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Yelling doesn’t solve anything, that’s for sure.

