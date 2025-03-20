Her Neighbor’s Newborn Screams A Lot, So She Wants To Offer Help But Is Afraid Of Being Intrusive
Being a new parent is hard, but it can be helpful when friends and family offer to help.
It’s tricky though because there’s a fine line between overstepping a boundary and being helpful, and it gets even tricker when you’re not a friend or family member but a well-meaning neighbor.
The woman in this story is trying to figure out if she should offer to help or not.
Let’s read about her dilemma.
AITA if I knock on neighbours door? (Screaming newborn)
AITA if I go to my youngish (mid 20s) neighbours and offer to help with their newborn?
We don’t know each other well but have lived next to each other for 2-3 years.
It’s an awkward situation.
I can hear the baby screaming all hours of the day and night.
The baby came early as mum had complications, so stayed in hospital a couple of weeks.
How do I offer help without sounding condescending?
Can I just ask them if they need a break? I don’t want it to end badly in anyway if I don’t offer.
And she’s lost on what to do.
The family is there often, but I’m heartbroken for them that it doesn’t sound like an easy time for them.
I don’t care about babies screaming. If I don’t have window open I can’t hear it.
AITA for imposing? Should I just let them do it themselves?
Since they hardly know each other, the new parents might take offense to her kind offer.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
Offering specific things is always better.
I bet! You don’t need to even speak to them.
This is good. Keep an eye out for her or leave a note.
Aw this is awesome. Chocolate is the best.
I’ve heard the isolation of it is really hard.
What a good neighbor.
