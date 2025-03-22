Her Sister-In-Law Invited Her To Spend The Night But Then Ignored Her, But When She Packed Up And Left Her Sister-In-Law Was Offended

There’s nothing worse than receiving the silent treatment for no reason.

So, what would you do if you suddenly felt like an unwelcome guest in a family member’s home?

Would you stick around and endure the cold shoulder?

Or would you decide it’s best to leave?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this exact situation with her SIL.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for leaving my SIL’s house after she stopped talking to me? Hello, I was abroad with my family-in-law, and I had my flight to come back home in two days. My SIL asked me to stay with her so she can drive me to the airport, so I did. A day after my MIL called me asking me to go to her house and stay there, my SIL told me that it was better to stay with her as it would be easier for her to drive me, so I did. That night, she came back home from work and was super awkward, as if she intended to find the house empty, like she was shocked that I was still there (she didn’t say anything, but I felt it). She was unusually silent, but I didn’t say anything. I had to put my son to bed, so I told her goodnight, but she didn’t even answer me!

Here’s where things took a turn for the worse.

The morning after, while she was already at work, I called my MIL and told her that I was coming. Then, I sent a message to my SIL and said, “Hey, I’m going to my MIL to spend the last day with her. Where should I leave the keys?” She was shocked that I left, so she called my husband and called every member of the family. Anyways, in the evening, she didn’t even say goodbye. I took my flight home, and it’s been two months with no sign from her. And her daughter blocked me on social media, proof that she’s been talking bad about me. AITA?

Maybe she was just having a bad day.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about the story.

This person finds fault on both sides.

Here’s another person who thinks there are no winners in this story.

Well, that’s a straightforward question.

This person may be confused by the start of the story.

Regardless if her SIL was speaking to her or not, she should’ve shown a little compassion and asked if everything was okay.

At the very least, she could’ve told her she was leaving in person.

