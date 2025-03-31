Her Sister Is Pregnant With Twins, But Instead Of Being Happy For Her She Called Her “Selfish”

If your sister found out she was pregnant and was super excited about it, how would you react?

AITA for calling my sister selfish for having twins despite being financially unstable? My sister (26) and her husband have always struggled financially. They can’t keep stable jobs, have no savings, and rely entirely on our parents for support. They live in a small apartment and are constantly dealing with car repairs or other unexpected expenses.

Recently, my sister announced that she was pregnant—with twins. At first, I was excited for her, but then reality set in. Her pregnancy is high-risk, meaning she has to take unpaid time off work, making their financial situation even worse. I couldn’t help but worry about how they would provide for their babies.

We had a small family dinner where she and her husband announced that they would be moving in with our parents—without even asking them first. Not only that, but they also said they’d be “taking over” the entire house because their apartment wouldn’t have enough space for the babies. That’s when I snapped.

I told my sister that she was being incredibly selfish. Having children when you’re not financially stable enough to provide for them—let alone two—seems irresponsible. She and her husband stormed out, and I haven’t spoken to them since. Now, my family is blowing up my phone, calling me a jerk for what I said. I didn’t think I was being cruel—I just stated my opinion. AITA?

It does sounds rude of the sister to basically tell her parents she’s moving in with them instead of asking, but I also think it’s rude to call someone irresponsible for having twins.

