Her Son Had A Falling Out With His Best Friend, And Now The Friend’s Mom Is Asking Her To Interfere With Their Children’s Relationship
Friendships between little kids can be fleeting.
This woman does not believe in meddling in her son’s social life, but the mom of her son’s former best friend asked her to help mend the friendship.
She’s wondering she made the right decision or if the other mom is right.
Read the details of the story below.
AITA for not forcing friendships on my 7yr old
My (28F) son (7M) is in year 3.
He’s had the same best friend since he was in year 1.
They were really close.
I’m talking playdates every weekend.
They basically spent all their time together in school.
This woman’s son fell out with his best friend.
They recently had a falling out.
This was two weeks ago over something silly, but you know how kids are.
I’ve spoken to my son about it.
She asked him to be nice to his former friend.
I just told him to not exclude him in group things at playtime.
I asked him to be nice.
He’s a nice boy anyway, but kids at that age can be petty.
The friend’s mom asked her to interfere.
His mother came to me in the playground on Monday.
She was asking me to talk to my son and asked me to encourage the friendship.
I told her I’ve spoken to him.
I asked her to just let them figure it out.
She didn’t want to get involved.
They’re still learning social skills, and I don’t want to get involved because I don’t want him to rely on me later on to solve his friendship problems.
My parents never got involved with mine either.
The friend’s mom has been unpleasant.
Since then, she’s been giving us dirty looks.
She’s also huffing and tutting at us at pick-ups and drop-offs.
She’s even saying little remarks as they walk past.
She said things like, “You don’t need him” to her son, referring to my son.
Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing for her son.
I don’t want this to escalate, but I don’t believe in forcing friendships.
I also don’t believe in getting involved in kids’ social lives unless there’s bullying involved.
AITA for not doing more?
It sounds like these two moms have two very different parenting styles.
Forcing friendships is never a good idea.
