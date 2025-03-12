Her Stepson Has Been Irresponsible About Money Matters, So She Refused To Help Him Pay For His Wedding and Honeymoon

Paying for a wedding and honeymoon can be really expensive, but who should pay for it? Should the bride and groom cover the expenses, or should the parents help them out?

AITA for not giving financially towards my son’s wedding/honeymoon? My stepson (22M) is getting married this June. I think we have done more than enough, financially, towards his life. At this point, I personally feel like we’ve enabled him.

This woman has been financially providing for her oldest son.

My husband and I are lower middle class. We have three other boys whom we also care for. Two are over 18 and one is 16. There’s no way that we can provide for them the same way we have our oldest, and it’s really not fair to them.

She and her husband gave him a car.

For starters, I gave my oldest his first car because he drove his brothers everywhere. And he helped out a lot, so I had no problem giving him that car. But he trashed it! By the time he went to college, he had completely run it into the ground.

She gave him two more.

I got a new car and loaned him my mini van. He trashed it, too. It no longer drives and it’s parked outside his college apartment. My husband loaned him our company vehicle, and it’s well on its way being completely trashed.

Now, he has decided to get married.

He came to us and informed us that he was asking his GF to marry him. But we had major hesitations. We still pay his car/health insurance. He was supposed to be helping with the car insurance, but he has maybe paid once. I wouldn’t have let this go on this long.

He expected them to pay for the honeymoon.

He texted me and asked: “You guys are paying for the honeymoon, right?” My head almost popped off. So my husband said he’d handle it.

Her husband made a deal with him.

He made a deal that he’s going to give our son the company vehicle, and then we are done. He is also coming off our car insurance. We are literally spent. We are not rich!

But he was still asking for more.

This weekend he told me, “Hey, we need to order the tux.” I responded “We?” And he answered, “Yeah, it’s going to be a couple of hundred.” I was so shocked at the entitlement!

She has covered some expenses.

When it comes to the wedding, I’ve worked with the bride, and I paid for things for the wedding. So I haven’t been completely unhelpful. I’m also paying for part of the wedding shower.

But she couldn’t afford it anymore.

But we have three other kids. We literally can’t afford anymore things. He, as an adult, should be paying for these things. AITA?

If he’s about to get married, he needs to learn to provide for himself.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Another harsh and straightforward remark from this user.

He needs to do some growing up, says this person.

This user suggests sending him to City Hall instead.

Finally, short and simple.

If you keep spoiling him, he will never stop asking for more.

