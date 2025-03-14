Her Younger Sister Has Started Referring To Her As Her “Half-Sister,” And Their Dad Thinks She Deserves The Blame

How would you react if a sibling started calling you their half sibling when they’re not your half sibling?

AITA for doing nothing now that my sister calls me her half sister? My sister (10f) and I (16f) are full sisters. Mom passed when she was 2 and I was 8 and when our dad remarried. She called her mom but I didn’t. And I correct anyone who calls her my mom. Even if that means correcting my dad, sister or stepmom. To my sister my stepmom is her only mom. Or at least she’s the one she counts as mom. Whenever she talks about mom she’ll say “your mom” to me.

When dad remarried he told me I didn’t need to use my stepmom’s first name and I could call her mom too. I told him I didn’t want to. He warned me it could cause problems in the future and I shrugged off his warning. Any problems are worth it to me.

My dad doesn’t agree and now we have one of those. My sister’s mad on my stepmom’s behalf that I won’t call her mom and correct anyone who calls her my mom. So she decided if I feel that way then we’re half-sisters. It actually started because she told someone in school that we had different moms and the other kid said that would make us half sisters. So she decided she’d only say I’m her half-sister and not her sister. I’m not going to fight a 10 year old over it or beg her to go back to saying I’m her sister.

My dad’s reaction was different. He was mad and he talked to my sister and explained we’re not half siblings and we have the same bio parents. But she said we’re half sisters anyway because we don’t have the same parents. Dad said it wasn’t true. And she said I keep saying it, that her mom isn’t mine and then we don’t have the same mom and we’re half sisters. Dad talked to her a lot, so did my stepmom. But she’s standing firm.

Dad’s more mad at me than her. He blamed me for it. Saying he warned me that there’d be consequences for drawing such hard lines. I told him that wasn’t my problem and I wasn’t upset. He said I should be and I should be doing something. Instead I let my sister call me her half-sister without doing something. He told me I’m older, I can reach her, I can apologize for upsetting her and making her do it. Which made me angry at dad because he was blaming it all on me.

I said it was unfair he was putting her actions on me. He brought up consequences and how I’m doing nothing and he made it so clear that he puts this all on me. AITA?

She really needs to tell her sister how she feels about their biological mom.

This would be a good way to put it in perspective for their dad.

Here’s a suggestion of how to explain the situation when the younger sister tells someone they’re half sisters.

The younger sister is clearly confused.

But it doesn’t have to be as big of a deal as their dad is making it.

