Son Is So Different From His Family That He’s Not Sure If They Really Are Related, So He Tested His Dad’s DNA Without His Consent

Sometimes you feel so different from your family that you might think you aren’t biologically related to them.

But rarely do you have any hard data to support this theory.

The young person in this story wants science to solve his mystery.

Check out what he found out.

AITAH for not telling my parents that I did a DNA test to see if my dad was my dad So my family is all redheads except me I have brown hair. Over the years weird things would pop up that made me wonder if I’m adopted.

The signs are compelling.

I don’t look like my siblings. I have a genetic condition that can only be passed down by a parent that neither of my parents have the gene. Also, there were no pictures of me until I was about 3 years old. Then I was looking at a blood chart for class and realized that my blood type doesn’t match my parents. The chances of me having my blood type is 1 in 6 million. So really rare, right? I brought up one time to test the waters that we should all have DNA test done to find out why I have my blood type l.

But then something pricked this balloon.

My mom immediately shut it down. I mean a yelling match. I got my parents ancestry kits and tested my dad anyways and found out that I am my dad’s kid, just an anomaly. I wanted to know AITA for tricking my parents into paternity testing.

Here is what folks are saying.

Someone’s been watching too much TV.

I can see why that would be painful.

Cops covertly get DNA when trying to nail a criminal. Your mom is not one of them.

People instantly go toward the sensational possibilities.

Thank you! Reading data means nothing unless you understand it. Retake grade 11 biology.

Maury would have had a field day with this kid.

Talk about a drama queen.

