High School Senior Dropped Three Classes, But Didn’t Realize That Meant He Was Supposed To Show Up For Study Hall. So When The School Called His Mom She Made Excuses Day After Day To Allow The Absences.

This guy’s mom knew how to cover for his son skipping unnecessary classes, and she was also very patient because she would cover for him day after day for months on end!

Now you can call me every single time… For reference this took place back in the late 90’s. I’d imagine school systems work much different at the HS level now, and my kids aren’t that old yet. Okay so it was my senior year of HS and I had had just enough credits in my Junior year to graduate.

I had taken martial arts and taught it too so I got an extra gym credit early, I changed my mind because I wanted to graduate with my friends. So I just loaded up my schedule that year with whatever I wanted or I thought would look good to colleges. A few AP courses like US GOV, Physics, Anatomy & Physiology and some random stuff. The AP’S were a lot of work and, I had good test scores from last year already and I wasn’t looking to get lower scores on classes I didn’t care about so I dropped Physics/Gov and a random Jewellery 2 class.

So I had 3 open periods a day surrounding lunch. It was magical, and I still had 1 AP class so I though I wasn’t messing around too much. Both my parents worked so we didn’t know anything was amiss. Till we realized we had a broken answering machine…again it was the 90’s.

Apparently my school was calling 3x a day every day to tell us I wasn’t showing up to some study hall class I had been assigned to after I dropped the few classes. This hadn’t happened other years as It would just be a free period. The funny part was the woman calling us was kind of mean about it. After the first few days the messages started to get nasty…yet no one said word one to me in the school, or was anything sent home. This is also around the time my mom was starting her retirement from being a hair stylist, so she’d do like a week on and a week off, and now she was getting the calls.

So she tells the woman, she’s okay with it, his grades are good, technically he could have graduated already, college aps are already out, so no biggie. Oh that was apparently the wrong thing to say to this lady cause she read my mom the riot act. Going on about how irresponsible we all were and how she was personally going to tank my applications, how could I be so brazen, etc etc etc etc crazy level of over reaction. Plus she wouldn’t stop calling for every single class despite my parents approval, repeated calls to the school, and eventually they showed up face to face.

It was by law they had to report un-pre-approved truancy. So my mom sat down on it, they wouldn’t accept their word over the phone or even face to face that I was allowed to leave (as I had previous years w/ 0 issues…) they wanted something in writing. I don’t think any of it was legal or necessary because the lady was telling my parents they had to put all kinds of stuff like they knew they were being detrimental to my learning…were essentially bad parents etc etc etc…crazy stuff. So my mom gets an idea.

She says 100% they aren’t writing anything like that, she looks it up and it is a law that if a student has an unexcused absence they have to notify the parents. So she started playing dumb making this lady call her up Every. Single. Period. I missed. Then she would hem and haw about hmm do I allow him to miss this period or is it a problem…hmmm. lemme think.

Then she’d say make sure, it’s okay… this one time, but to call me if he misses anything else because I’m not sure how I’d feel if he missed more…knowing full well I was missing 3 periods a day every day till I graduated. They finally stopped calling like a month before I graduated. It was a solid 5 months of my mom messing with this woman named Sarah.

This guy’s mom clearly did a great job being a mom!

The mom did what she had to do!

