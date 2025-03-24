His Dad’s HOA Declared That The Children’s Playhouse He Built Was A ‘Storage Shed’ And Demanded He Take It Down, So He Started A Shed Apocalypse Mutiny In The Neighborhood

Homeowners Associations can really reign with terror if they want to.

In this case, this man’s dad solved an annoying issue with their HOA in a way they did not expect.

They didn’t even have time to stop him.

Let’s read the story.

HOA problems My parents built a playhouse for my younger siblings and our local HOA (Homeowners Association) claimed it was a storage shed and that it was on our neighbor’s property. My dad knew it wasn’t because he had worked with the neighbor (Let’s call him Rick) to make sure it wasn’t on his property. Long story short, my dad and Rick went to a HOA meeting.

Trouble incoming.

They pulled all the stops for this, taking measurements and pictures, outlining the yards from aerial photos, they even got a surveyor to take a look.

The HOA’s response was this: “It looks like a shed, so it needs to go away.” My dad was FURIOUS and damn near cussed out the board members.

But his dad had an idea.

So he went home and hatched a plan. He convinced all the people on our block to build playhouses, or “sheds”. Most people did. The HOA went crazy.

There was nothing they could do at this point, though.

But they lost because the block showed pictures of the “sheds” and also managed to vote off some of the members a little while later. HOA’s are dumb.

It seems HOAs always come up with the most arbitrary rules just to annoy their residents.

