His Fiancée Proposed A Challenge That Was Supposed To Be All In Good Fun, But When He Won She Accused Him Of Cheating
Competition can be a great motivator, but not everyone plays fair, like the man in this story.
What would you do if you challenged a friend to a competition that you thought was impossible for them to win, but they outsmarted you?
That’s what happens in this story, and it turns out, it’s not all fun and games.
Let’s see how winning causes relationship drama.
AITA – using physics to win a child’s bet
My fiancée and I are pretty competitive but in a goofy way usually.
She works as a speech therapist so she often has toys, games, etc. for patients.
This morning she handed me a fidget toy that’s a rubber ball with those little pop-in things that most fidget toys have nowadays.
The stage is set for something fun.
Then she says “If you can push in all of the pops and have them all in at the same time, i’ll give you $5” (Since the ball is designed to where they start to pop back out due to internal pressure.)
I sat there trying to accomplish the task for about 15 minutes and realized it would never work.
Having taken physics classes when I was younger, I put the ball in the freezer. “Cold air is denser than warm air, so the ball will be squishier and easier to push everything in,” I say to myself.
An hour passes. I take the ball out and I push everything in with no issue, then send video evidence that I completed the task to my fiancée.
But the fun and games are over.
She refuses to pay out the bet under the claim that I cheated.
I firmly believe that because no ground rules were put in place about the duration of the challenge or the state the ball had to be in, freezing the ball does not count as cheating.
I could’ve poked a hole in it and let all the air out and it wouldn’t have been cheating.
Is it a lame solution? Possibly. But I still did the task according to the rules (of which there were none).
AITA for “turning a friendly bet into no fun”? Did I cheat the bet or do I deserve $5 for thinking outside the box?
Since there weren’t any rules, you can’t really cheat.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
I think cheating has a bigger definition than this.
Now I want a chocolate milkshake.
I guess so.
Sore loser!
Wow, you don’t mess around, do you?
Maybe don’t do this again.
