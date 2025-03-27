His Mom Is Usually Okay With Family Members Opening A Jar Of Sauce And Only Using Part Of It, But When He Opened A Jar Of Alfredo Sauce, She Tried To Stop Him

Hypocritical behavior can be especially difficult to figure out. For example, when a parent generally seems to be okay with something and then suddenly isn’t okay with it anymore, it can be quite confusing.

Read how one Redditor was confused when his mom didn’t want him to open a jar of alfredo sauce. He isn’t sure why she’s so upset.

See the story below for all the details.

AITA: opened a jar of sauce to use some and put the rest in the fridge So to preface this: my (18m) mom (47 F) usually has no issue with opening jars of red sauce, using a little, then putting them in the fridge and using them for a meal later on. My dad does it, I do it, she does it, my grandma does it. She has never expressed a problem with it before. This is important.

Tonight was different.

It is also important to note I am autistic. So tonight, I opened a jar of Alfredo sauce. I asked my brother (12 M) for help with opening the jar, and mom starts freaking out and saying not to open it — but by the time she said anything, it was already open.

Her reason was strange.

So I used the sauce in my pasta, and she starts complaining that it can’t be used for a meal now. Thankfully I had the self control not to say my immediate response out loud, and instead said, “YesM it can?? It’s not like I stuck my fingers in the jar.”

But the mother wasn’t having it.

And now, she’s moping on her phone and acting like I’ve committed a federal offense. Did I do something wrong?? Am I the jerk or is this stupid…

Does Reddit think this behavior is hypocritical or does the OP need to adjust his kitchen etiquette? Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

One Redditor noted the mom probably had plans for the jar.

Another admitted that the OP might be “YTA.”

And finally, someone laid it all out and said this behavior called for an apology.

This sounds like a kitchen miscommunication that can easily be remedied with an apology.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.