His Mom’s Students Were Mean To Her, So He And His Dad Got Them To Cut It Out Really Fast

Kids know their power and unfortunately, some of them take it way too far.

If your mom is a teacher, you probably know that there are some children who will push all of her buttons – and you definitely don’t like them for it.

But see how this teacher’s family put the nonsense to an end.

Punk kids make my mom cry her first year teaching, land them in cuffs. My mom’s first year teaching included this class of seniors. They were a bunch punks who made her cry with some not so nice pranks like putting deer urine in her air conditioner and crazy gluing the lock in her classroom door. These are two of the big things I remember that really upset her.

So he and his dad defended her.

My revenge consisted of selling them a fake answer key, which made them fail their test. They of course were upset, so they started blocking their cell phone numbers before calling me during lunch & leaving death threat voicemails. Unfortunately for them, my dad is an agent with the FBI in our small home town. After letting him know what was happening with the voicemails, he got pretty concerned. He doesn’t play around with that kind of stuff, so he immediately got a warrant court order that day from a judge issued to the cell phone carriers involved to obtain the account information.

And their message was heard loud and clear.

After contacting the account holders (parents) and figuring out what was going on, he had them meet him at the school while the officer assigned to our campus pulled those seniors out of class in cuffs. He was initially pretty concerned which is what prompted him to get the warrant court order issued, but he didn’t want to screw over these kids by pressing charges. Instead he just put the fear of God into them & explained how serious the situation could have been. Nobody messed with my mom or I after that.

Here is what folks are saying.

I doubt his dad would want this story up…

Also, how does one know it is deer urine?

There’s probably a TV movie with that plot point.

Same. That needs to be on record.

I bet a lot of them pretend they are bullies on Instagram now.

You know the type.

