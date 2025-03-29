His Old Employer Was Flooded With Fax Spam, So They Sent A Ton Of Spam In Return

Spam is not a new phenomenon. If you’ve ever had a phone or lived anywhere, you’ve been spammed, but how did people deal with it back in the day?

Meet someone who took on fax machine spammers in an epic way.

Fax Spammers Remember back in the day of the fax spammers? This practice was illegal under federal law, since the recipient is the one paying for the paper and toner and they should not have to pay for this just for someone else to advertise.

Fines weren’t the only tool!

Unfortunately, some companies didn’t get it. Even calling up and complaining they would claim they weren’t doing anything wrong. So, we made up a word document with hundreds of pages of swear words printed over and over in the largest font possible. Then we reversed the image so that the background was black and the letters were white. Here is how to do it! Find a free document-to-fax service online. Then wait until after office hours and people at that company have gone home for the day.

This is their plan at work.

Next, call their fax machine to make sure it’s answering, upload the document and let ‘er rip to their fax machine. Call in to check at various times during the night to verify that their fax machine is busy all night long. Then repeat this every night. This company got in the habit of disconnecting their fax machine after work hour, so, keep trying every night until they forget and send the document again. I think eventually this company gave up trying to have a fax machine of their own.

Here is what folks are saying.

How efficient!

A pun from a movie made during the fax era. Smooth!

I doubt this will deter them.

Companies still can’t take the hint!

I wonder why they didn’t. Hmm!

I’m glad that’s not a problem today!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.