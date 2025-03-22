His Sister-In-Law Stole The Name He And His Wife Picked For Their Son, But He Didn’t Back Down Even When His Sister-In-Law Called Him Selfish

Picking your baby’s name is an exciting thing to do, but what would you do if you had a close relative who named their child the same name you wanted to name your child?

Would you stick with the name anyway, or would you pick a different name?

This man and his wife are in that situation, and his family is upset with their decision.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to change my baby’s name after my sister-in-law used it first? My wife (32F) and I (34M) had our first child a few weeks ago. We had the name picked out for years—let’s say it’s “Liam.” We never kept it a secret. Our whole family knew this was the name we planned on using.

This man’s sister-in-law stole the name he and his wife picked.

Well, my sister-in-law (wife’s brother’s wife) had a baby. She gave birth three months before us. And surprise, surprise! She named her son Liam.

They were shocked, but decided to keep the name for their son.

We were shocked. Especially since she had never even mentioned liking the name. My wife was pretty hurt. But we decided to stick with our original plan.

His SIL is fuming.

Now, my SIL and her husband are furious. They’re accusing us of being selfish. They said we’re confusing the kids.

So is his mother-in-law.

My MIL even said we should “be the bigger people” and change it. But why should we? We chose the name years ago. She swooped in, and took it at the last second.

The whole family is divided.

Now, the whole family is divided. I feel like I’m going crazy. AITA for not backing down?

They have every right to name their son whatever they want.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

They don’t own that name, so go with the name you love.

