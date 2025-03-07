His Sister-In-Law Thought It Was Hilarious To Make Fun Of His Wife, But He Stepped Up In A Major Way

Is there no end of weird little sufferings endured when you’re pregnant?

Like, stuff a lot of us wouldn’t even think of, such as this story from this story.

As if dealing with pregnancy and postpartum side effects isn’t enough, this man’s wife also had to deal with a horrible sister-in-law.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA For Yelling At My Sister In Law For Embarrassing My Wife? I (28M) yelled at my sister in law (31F) for embarrassing my wife (27F).

My wife is 6 months PP and was helping her sister get ready for a family get together. My wife was moving things around and picked up a bag of dog food and peed herself because of it.

There’s laughing with and laughing at, and one of them is cruel.

My sister in law who doesn’t have kids btw found it hilarious and decided to tell everybody about it.

My wife was embarrassed about it and I confronted my sister in law saying she had no idea what my wife had been through and that if she knew, she wouldn’t be making fun of her. Btw this isn’t the first time she’s tried to embarrass my wife

Yikes! That was pretty mean behavior from the sister-in-law.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This person thinks the sister-in-law is clearly the one who messed up.

People gotta understand how jokes work.

If you haven’t been through it, you just don’t get it.

Overall, people were patting this guy on the back.



It’s not a joke if it hurts someone’s feelings.

