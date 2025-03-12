His Sister Wants Him To Look After Her Kids, But He Said “No” Because His Son Is In The Hospital

No matter how much you love your nephews and nieces, you will always chose your own kids first!

This parent got torn between his sister’s wish and his own sick child. While he clearly wants to prioritize his child, his family is making him wonder if he has his priorities straight or not.

AITAH if I don’t want to watch my sister’s kids? For context, I, 34M am married to my husband 42M. We’ve been together for almost 9 years. We have one son together and recently he’s gotten sick with lung and heart issues.

I used to work as a medical assistant but as of late I’ve taken off for my son while my husband, a doctor, has been working late nights in the same hospital our son is in, so really we’re not leaving the hospital. While we’ve gotten good news, some things are still up in the air about his health and what conditions he all has so I’m staying almost every night, again, not leaving my son’s bedside.

My sister, 45F has four kids, each from a different deadbeat of a father(we’ve tried telling her to stop having them, she doesn’t listen) and she doesn’t have a job, living off of disability and odd jobs. For about two months she asked me to take her kids on the weekends, which I wasn’t too upset about, I love my nieces and nephews so I took them on the weekends so she could spend time with her boyfriend(he’s not a babydad). Keep in mind this was BEFORE my son went into the hospital and she was only giving me a little over 100 dollars each month to watch them every weekend. My husband’s a doctor so I’m not hurting for money and he was more than happy to provide for them while they’re in our care.

With our son sick we’re not leaving the hospital, so I told her I can’t watch her kids and I told her this, I even said “hey, I’d pay for a babysitter while you’re on your feet” She said no because she doesn’t trust strangers to watch her kids(but trusts them enough to have a baby by them). I told her that she can find someone else, and that she hadn’t even come to see her nephew so why should I watch her children. And she told our family.

I got a few calls from them telling me that it’s “just a weekend” and I can watch her kids. Mind you, the only person to come see our child in the hospital was my grandma, who’s too old to be watching a band of eight, nine, ten year olds. My husband agrees that we don’t need anymore responsibilities right now. AITA for not wanting to watch my sister’s kids?

How can they expect a parent who has a sick son to look after someone else’s children?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user is surprised this parent is even asking this question!

This user thinks this sister is weirdly entitled!

That’s right! This user knows that this parent needs to prioritize his kid!

This user suggests the family watch the kids.

That’s right! This user thinks the sister should be the one stepping up and asking if her sibling if he needs anything!

This sister sounds really mean and entitled!

