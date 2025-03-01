His Uncles Took Out Mortgages On His Grandparents’ Home Without Their Knowledge, And Now That The Home Is In Foreclosure, His Family Is Angry He’s Asking Questions

Trying to get to the bottom of something should be simple, but when family and shady deals are involved, it’s never that easy.

So, what would you do if you uncovered suspicious financial decisions that led to your grandparents losing their home? Would you push for answers? Or would you let it go to avoid the drama?

In the following story, one person finds themselves facing this exact situation and wants answers. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for asking my family to explain suspicious financial decisions that led to my grandparents’ foreclosure? In 2000, my grandparents sold their home and bought a condo, but instead of the deed being in their names, it was quick-deeded to the husbands of two of their children (my uncles). Over the next few years, the uncles took out several mortgages against the condo, none of which my grandparents were aware of or benefited from, as far as I know. In 2006, the uncles quick-deeded the property back to my grandparents, who then took out a reverse mortgage. The proceeds from the reverse mortgage were used to pay off the last mortgage my uncles had taken out.

Apparently, no one is willing to discuss what happened.

Now, years later, my grandparents have passed, and we are in foreclosure proceedings due to the reverse mortgage not being paid off. When I found out all of this, I asked my family what had happened and why the property was handled this way. My goal was to understand how this all came about, but now, everyone in the family is upset with me. They claim they don’t remember or are acting like I’m causing unnecessary drama by asking. Some have even accused me of stirring up trouble for no reason. I feel like I’m being gaslit just for asking for an explanation about something that directly affects the entire family. AITA?

Sheesh! Honesty is always the best policy.

