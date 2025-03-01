Horrible Aunt Promised To Pay For Her Niece’s College Tuition In A Different Country, But After She Moved And Started Taking Classes, Her Aunt Decided To Stop Paying

Doesn’t it make you furious when people don’t keep their promises?

AITA: For expecting my aunt who sponsored me, to pay for my tuition fees? I (21F) am an international student from the Philippines currently studying General Business at Fanshawe College in Canada.

My grand-aunt (GA) offered to sponsor me, saying she would take care of all the financial costs while I studied here. However, now that I’m actually here, she’s refusing to pay for my tuition, and I’m struggling to figure out what to do.

For context, my GA has never been super close to my family. But when she visited the Philippines last year, we somehow started talking about how I wanted to study abroad but couldn’t afford it.

She said she felt bad for me and my parents and offered to sponsor me completely—tuition, living expenses, everything. It sounded too good to be true, but she was very insistent and even told my parents she would handle all the finances.

Originally, I wanted to study Personal Support Worker (PSW) at Fanshawe because it would have given me points towards Permanent Residency (PR) in Canada, and I’d have an easier time finding a job after graduation. But my GA was in a rush to get me to Canada, and she insisted that I take General Business instead. My family and I tried to explain to her that business would be a harder program to find work in, but she didn’t listen. At the time, her husband was battling cancer and wasn’t doing well, and she said she couldn’t wait for me to arrive because she wanted someone in the house with her in case he passed away.

I arrived in Canada in August 2024, and she did pay for some initial expenses (around $10K in tuition and other costs), but then she suddenly changed her mind. She stopped giving me any financial support, saying she never agreed to cover everything and that my parents were manipulating her. She also started making Facebook posts calling me lazy and ungrateful, even though I’ve been doing my best to support myself.

Since I can only work 20-24 hours a week as an international student, I took up a cash job cleaning houses, which pays around $800/month. That’s nowhere near enough to cover tuition, rent, and other expenses. I even offered to pay her back for the laptop and tablet she got me, but she won’t tell me how much I owe her. To make matters worse, my tuition fees are due in March, and I literally have no money to pay them. I’ve been trying to save, but with my limited income, it’s impossible.

My GA knew that I wouldn’t be able to afford this on my own, yet she still convinced me to come. Now, I feel like I was set up to fail. I get that $10K is a lot of money, but she made it seem like she was fully committed to supporting me. I left my home country based on her promise, and now I’m stuck in a really tough situation. AITA for expecting her to follow through on what she said?

