Horrible Co-Worker Added Gelatin His Toolkit At Work And Ruined His Knives, So He Registered The Co-Worker For Every Religious Mailing Possible

Every Religion I Could Find Years ago I was working as a cook in an upscale restaurant in Calgary. At the time my family was still living back east before they moved west. I had a week off so I flew home to see the wife and kids.

When I came back someone had filled my toolbox, full of all my knives etc, with gelatin. So not only were they suspended in gelatin but the gelatin was rotting because it sat there for a week. I found out pretty quickly who it was. Typical class clown.

I didn’t say anything to him but over the period of a month I found out everything I could about the guy. Full name, address, phone, postal code, social insurance number, email…. EVERYTHING! So, after saying nothing for a month I was ready. I went online and signed him up for every religion I could find. And not just what we think of as “legitimate” western religions.

I mean, all of them. Hare Krishnas, catholic, protestant, Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses, EVERYTHING! About a week later he starts complaining about all the religious mail he was getting and he couldn’t figure out why. His roommate was my supervisor. He figured out it was me but he also said he wouldn’t tell the guy because he was having too much fun watching his reactions.

Then the visits started.

JW wouldn’t leave him alone, Mormons kept banging on the door, some cults came visiting, they even had the Hare Krishnas dancing on their front lawn. He thought it might be me but nobody ever confirmed it. He tried to get me to respond but I was always able to keep a straight face. The restaurant got sold and closed shortly after that. I have no idea if he every found out it was me.

That was an extra creative revenge story!

