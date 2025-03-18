Husband Goes Silent For Weeks After Arguments, So Wife Stops Talking Too. Now They Haven’t Spoken in a Month

At first, she thought he was just moody. Then, the silent treatments started lasting for days.

Now, it’s been nearly a month, and she’s realizing this isn’t just a bad habit—it’s the foundation of their marriage.

But when she stops chasing after him, he doesn’t seem to care.

Check out this absolute downer of a tale.

AITA for not talking to my partner after he started the silent treatment process? We are now not talking for nearly a month. Alright, here’s a story that’s been on my mind lately, and I really need some perspective. I’ve been married to my husband for almost 8 years now. On his good days, everything feels perfect. We cuddle like adorable teddy bears, share laughter, and life feels pretty sweet. I honestly thought I hit the jackpot……until Mr Hyde comes out to play. Here’s what happens: a few times a month, out of nowhere, he gets upset about something I say or something we discuss. It can be anything. Then, he goes completely cold. No words. No eye contact. Just… silence. For days.

Sounds less like a marriage and more like an emotional hostage situation.

At first, I thought it was just him sulking, like a kid throwing a tantrum. So, I’d do what I could to smooth things over, apologize, try to fix it, and voila, back to the cuddly bear days. But here’s where it gets confusing: the more I struggle to make peace, especially when I’m dealing with my own stuff, the worse his behavior gets. If I can’t “fix” things right away, the silence turns even colder. Suddenly, he’s only buying food for himself, canceling plans (even things like birthdays), and it’s like I don’t even exist to him.

Hmm, is this a one-sided game where the rules change whenever he feels like winning?

It hurts. It really does. And the hardest part is that I can’t even express myself without first trying to make him feel better, like I’m his emotional caretaker, constantly walking on eggshells. It feels like I’m just here, waiting for him to decide that I matter enough to break the silence. So here’s where I’m stuck: it’s been nearly a month since his last outburst, and now he’s barely talking to me. One-word answers, no communication about where he’s going or what he’s doing. I have to hear about it from other people, because apparently, I’m not even important enough for basic updates. I’ve tried doing the silent treatment back, but that just doesn’t work. He stays in his own world for days, and I’m left wondering if there’s any way to make things better.

A relationship shouldn’t feel like a never-ending audition for basic respect.

Redditors, I’m reaching out because I’m lost. AITA because I don’t want to pacify him? I feel so guilty for letting it drag out for this long and I know if i pacify him, he will be good in a minute. He did apologize multiple times saying he does not know why he does this, its like his mind shuts down and he can’t think right. Leaving isn’t an option for me right now, but I just don’t know how to break the cycle. I recently resonated well with a counselor on YouTuber, explaining how a narcissist does the whole silent treatment thing.

When basic communication turns into a power struggle, is there even a way to win?

Reddit, what’s the verdict?

Certainly NTA. Husband is just a narcissist.

This person has a personal example.

And this person says leave and get therapy, ASAP.

Marriage isn’t a game of “guess what you did wrong”—but someone forgot to tell him.

Personally, I think they both could use a therapist at this point.

