March 15, 2025 at 2:49 am

Hyundai Driver Said He Won’t Be Taking His New Elantra To Stage 2 Tuning Anytime Soon

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@8speedluna

Do you what Stage 2 tuning is?

I didn’t before I saw this video, but I did a little research and it basically means modifying a car to give it more power and to make it perform at a higher level.

Which brings us to today’s story!

A TikTokker posted a video of his Hyundai Elantra and shared his thoughts on the subject.

Source: TikTok/@8speedluna

The video shows the hood of the Elantra up and viewers can hear a whole lotta noise coming from that engine…and it doesn’t sound good.

Source: TikTok/@8speedluna

FYI, the sound in the video is a joke used by car TikTokkers and isn’t the real sound coming from the Elantra.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I guess I’m not going Stage 2 anymore.”

Yeah, he might want to hold off on that…

Source: TikTok/@8speedluna

Here’s the video.

@8speedluna

💀💀 #fyp #foryou #elantran #cars #viral #cartok

♬ original sound – 8speedluna

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@8speedluna

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@8speedluna

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@8speedluna

He’ll just keep it like it is for now…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter