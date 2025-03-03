March 3, 2025 at 6:48 am

‘I could’ve gotten in like four accidents.’ – This Driver Said She Bought A New Chevy Truck And The Brakes Went Out While She Was Driving

Cars aren’t perfect and brakes go out from time to time, but on a brand new truck?

That doesn’t sound right!

But it happened to the woman you’re about to hear from in a viral TikTok video.

The woman explained that she bought a “brand new truck from Chevrolet” and that she was going at least 60 miles per hour on a highway when her brakes went out.

She told viewers, “I had to drift where I got to a place where I could comfortably slow down and not hit anybody. I just bought this truck three months ago. I could’ve gotten in like four accidents.”

The TikTokker asked, “Has this ever happened to anyone else with a brand-new vehicle?”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person is shocked.

That’s really scary!

