‘I could’ve gotten in like four accidents.’ – This Driver Said She Bought A New Chevy Truck And The Brakes Went Out While She Was Driving

Cars aren’t perfect and brakes go out from time to time, but on a brand new truck?

That doesn’t sound right!

But it happened to the woman you’re about to hear from in a viral TikTok video.

The woman explained that she bought a “brand new truck from Chevrolet” and that she was going at least 60 miles per hour on a highway when her brakes went out.

She told viewers, “I had to drift where I got to a place where I could comfortably slow down and not hit anybody. I just bought this truck three months ago. I could’ve gotten in like four accidents.”

The TikTokker asked, “Has this ever happened to anyone else with a brand-new vehicle?”

Check out the video.

That’s really scary!

