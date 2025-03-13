If You Want To Upset Restaurant Employees There’s One Thing You Can Do, And This TikToker Did Just That At Starbucks

Starbucks offers some delicious beverages, which is why some customers visit them almost every day.

For the most part, customers are polite and thankful, but this customer made a TikTok that is upsetting a lot of people for doing the one thing that will upset every barista.

She went into her local Starbucks and ordered a drink called the London Fog, which apparently takes a long time to make. In the video, she showed the beverage with background audio saying, “Did you know you have 30 minutes…30 Minutes!”

The caption of the video says, “Went to Starbucks right before close….”

It seems like the barista didn’t mind too much though, since they also took the time to draw a cute scene at the top of the cup with fog around a picture of the iconic Big Ben clock.

Still, the video got millions of views and hundreds of comments, many of which were talking about how annoying it is when customers come in at the last minute and order this type of drink.

It takes so long because they have to steep the tea for at least 5 minutes.

I’ve never ordered this drink, but after watching this video, I’ll be sure to never do it if the store is about to close.

I have to admit though, that it looks delicious and I do love the little drawing they did on the cup.

Maybe I’ll have to try it sometime.

