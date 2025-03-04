Jealous Manager Kept Creating Trouble For An Employee And His Cousin, So He Posted An Ad For Pokémon Cards And Added The Manager’s Number

Sometimes when people get on your nerves, you have to find a way to get back at them! This applies to bosses as well.

Big Bro to the Rescue A little background, I work in an industry that uses almost exclusively unionized labor, with the workplace ran by an office of non-unionized “managers” of a sort. I work in a fairly specialized capacity because of my licensure, where I basically spend long stretches of time with nothing to do. However, when I AM needed, it’s very, very urgent.

The “managers” often think that, because of this, my position is an unnecessary expense, and proceed to treat us as such……. So, at this particular point in time, I (33 M) am working with my younger cousin, let’s call her N (27 f), are working in the same capacity. I’ve always looked at her as a younger sister, and always looked after her growing up. But she didn’t really need it here, she was an ace at her job. But even so, there was one particular person in the Office, the second highest ranking manager D (57 f), that absolutely hated N. N had some social anxiety, but was very good with people. And even given the emergent nature of our work, she always kept a cool head.

Unless, that is D was around. D always went out of her way to make sure she found something wrong with something N was doing (even though we are licensed, and she had no idea what she was talking about). It was infuriating, and started bowing up to D whenever N was involved. This obviously made me a target as well, but I don’t mind…… I worked retail through college and have a ridiculously thick skin. Until, one day, she tried to get me to break the law on the clock.

My job involves filling out and handling confidential documents containing personal information as a part of its functions.

The laws surrounding what I am allowed to/prohibited from turning over to my employer are complicated, and I have spent years learning them. D asked for information she was not entitled to, and I refused. She threatened my job; I stood strong. She dropped it after verbally berating me. It wasn’t until she went off on N again that I had had enough. I put my plan into motion.

You see, D was required to be on hand in a work space where it was imperative that outside sound was kept to a minimum. This was right after the first Apple Watch came out, and ALL of the office was wearing them. It was the last week of this job before we started a new one (we’re gig workers), so I put my plan into action.

I went on google and searched “valuable Pokémon cards”. Lo and behold, I found a great image of all the Gen 1 halos in a sleeve. Saved. Went to Craigslist (with a burner email) and posted under the guise of a empty nester who had come across these after cleaning out her son’s room (he got into college, isn’t that somethin’?). I said that I had no idea what they were with, and just wanted to sell them for $40, OBO. Then typed her phone number into the bottom line of the ad, with words for the numbers. Then I walked to the work floor, and proceeded to watch my deed unfold.

Just as I had guessed, D had been in a “big bad energy” mood that morning, and hadn’t silenced her cell phone or Apple Watch! A double blessing from Gods of mischief! It went dead as silent to a mix of an downright offensive electronic ringing mixed with phone speakers blaring the “hoo-hoo hoo-hoo hooOOoo” part of You Make My Dream (Come True) by Hall and Oates. Now, important detail, our work floor always had visitors from other branches of the company with exotic job titles like “Unit Manager” “coordinator” Executive VP of….. Director of….. you get the idea. Those guys technically have no authority over me…… but I’ll be damned if D isn’t VERY concerned with keeping these people happy. Their reactions to this interruption is less than friendly.

At this point D goes into full panic mode (I had bad never seen before). She starts swatting at her phone trying to turn it off. She finally walks away and answer. I couldn’t make out the conversation, but over heard the words “what?!” “Pokémon?!” “Don’t call”…… in very irritated whispers. She hangs up the phone as aggressively as you can with an iPhone, with intention of rejoining the group, only to be stopped stopped in her tracks again by her shrieking wrist and “hoo-hoo hoo-hoo”. This time, every head turns back in incredulous anger. You can see D isn’t drowning…… I almost felt bad for her.

She walks off at a furious pace, answering the phone with the most polite “hello” she could manage. She walks through the door, and I overhear her say “WHAT POKÉMON CARDS?!”. N has been standing next to me the entire time, and has noticed the deranged look of glee on my face……. She knows it was me. When we got back to our office, I show her the ad, and we lose it. We get the hysterical laughter out of system, and walk back to the floor, only to see D standing there with everyone, fuming about what had happened. She’s mad, but she can’t direct it at anyone….. came to find out, she put anyone in the office working under her on finding out why she was getting these calls, and who was responsible.

This freaked N out a little bit, but I wasn’t worried……. I covered my tracks just fine. In fact, it had the opposite effect. Turns out, someone found my ad and flagged it for removal. Touché, office. But I wasn’t done. So, I decided to do a second ad (because why not?). This time, I found a picture on google of a full room sized replica of the city of Paris, all made out of Legos. Saved. Then I posted an ad offering free Legos (with assembly assistance).

Back on the floor. “Hoo-hoo hoo-hoo” more angry faces snapping back. More of D fumbling her electronic devices (I was shocked she hadn’t silenced the phone). More angry whispering, with mentions “Legos”. It was glorious. No they never found out it was me. Loose lips sink ships, and this is the first time I’ve told this story since then. D and I never crossed paths again.

Found out she had to take a lower paying position on her next gig due to all of the complaints levied against her, pulled with unprofessional behavior on the floor. She was a monster that preyed particularly on women she perceived as younger and prettier than herself (so most women). I had VERY little to do with her downfall, but the satisfaction of getting a little petty revenge was an astonishingly satisfying position.

