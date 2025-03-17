Lender Tried To Profit From Unnecessary Fees, So One Petty Homeowner Made Sure They Processed Four Times The Paperwork Every Month

Few things inspire more creative problem-solving than a pointless fee standing between a homeowner and their mortgage payment.

Mortgage sold to a company that wants to charge me $14.95 to pay my bill online. So I send them a check every week for 1/4th the amount instead. Last year, for like the 6th time since we bought our house, our mortgage was sold to yet another company. I’ve never been late paying it, have occasionally made extra payments, never had any issues.

But this new company wants to charge me a $14.95 “convenience” fee to take a payment online. This is absolutely stupid. I can make a payment over the phone and pay another fee, or I can mail a check/money order for no fee. Also, I can set up auto-pay, giving them access to my bank account, but that’s a hard no from me.

So, I went online and my bank has a neat bill pay service where you can set it to repeat weekly, monthly, etc. Took the monthly payment, rounded it up a bit, then set my bank to cut them a check every week for a bit over 1/4th the amount. Doesn’t cost me a dime — I don’t even pay postage.

I’m sure the money comes out of the account a little earlier than the mortgage company actually gets it, losing me a tiny bit of interest or something, but man, it makes me feel better that for trying to charge me $15 for what is essentially an automated process for them, they now get to process 4-5 checks a month. And, sure, I’m sure they have that whole process down to an art for minimal human interaction… but it’s not zero. I really wanted to press my luck and send 1/30th of the payment every day, but I figured my bank might cut me off at that point.

