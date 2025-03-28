Loud Neighbors Throw A Party Every Night, So The Next Door Neighbors Sell Their House To A Police Officer

Ever had revenge through real estate? This person did.

Party every night for a year? Ok… I bought a house 4 years ago in a quiet neighborhood. I had wanted to get into that neighborhood for years. My best fried lives there. It was a couple blocks from my kid’s school. It was a good neighborhood. Then, COVID hit.

They had to say goodbye to some friends.

My neighbors across the street were forced to move at the beginning of the pandemic before the eviction moratorium was in place. They were really good neighbors. We were friendly with each other, and we were sad to see them go. So, when the property owner rented to a new family, we were hoping we could cultivate a friendly relationship. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

These renters liked to have a good time — at everyone’s expense.

About a month after they moved in, the lockdown started. And that’s when things went from 0-100 real quick. For the next year, every night, there was a huge party. Cars down the street, music so loud you could hear it over regular house noise in every room in my house. My friend in the next cul-de-sac would text me regularly if the music he was hearing was my neighbor’s.

Compromise was not an option.

We tried to be civil. I asked politely. I brought them beer; I offered some killer 420. Eventually, they threatened me and my wife, so we started calling the police, almost every night for 4 months. We organized with the neighbors, and they started calling the police as well.

But, the united front began to crumble.

Eventually, the others gave up and started selling their houses because the renters were just that bad. We were still upside down on our place, so it wasn’t an option for us. Eventually, the police told me that I needed to stop calling, and that it wasn’t their issue to deal with — that I was a bigger nuisance than the renter’s music.

So, these homeowners considered moving as well.

It was at that time the housing market was taking off. Houses were selling in my area for 40-50k over appraisal value. My wife and I looked at what we needed to make so we could move and listed our home for that. In three days, we had a handful of obscene offers to choose one. But it was the lowest offer that stood out to us the most. Their offere was a good 20k under the next lowest, but they sent a letter.

But, the picture in this letter was what really caught this homeowner’s eye.

I’m a sucker for a letter, especially one with a picture of a young pregnant couple and a dog… and a patrol car? Turns out, the young man is a police officer, newly appointed at the local PD. And he takes his patrol car home. I knew, at that point, that this was the family to sell my house to, money be damned.

Oh, and change happened — fast.

I moved out as the neighbors were throwing a huge party. The next day, the police moved in, and they haven’t had another since.

I drive by regularly on my way to my buddy’s place. They just sit quietly in their garage looking bored. I make sure I honk and wave every time.

