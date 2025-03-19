Makeup Artist Is In Tears After Her Bridal Customer Removes Her Makeup Job On TikTok. – ‘She gave me the biggest smile I’ve ever seen on a bride.’

One of the downsides of social media is that you only see one side of the story in someone’s video.

But as TikToker @twirlyshears knows very well, it also gives you the opportunity to make a rebuttal.

“21 million of you have seen that viral video of the bride washing off her makeup 20 minutes before her first look on her wedding day,” she says.

“Well, it’s me,” she adds with a pose.

“I was shocked to see this. There were no indicators that she was unhappy.” Her eyes are glassy and her voice is choked up.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve learned very well how to communicate with my brides and I’ve also learned to read body language.”

But that didn’t apply in this situation. She said the bride gave no indication and liked her blush and lipstick in their dry run.

On top of that, “She gave me the biggest smile I’ve ever seen on a bride.”

So what changed? Or was the bride faking her satisfaction? Who knows, but @twirlyshears isn’t going to sweat it.

“It doesn’t really bother me. It’s her money down the drain.”

The bride’s video has been set to private, so we cannot share it.

This broke my heart. Who does this?!

Same! It seems like most people do.

I was taken aback when I had my makeup done for my headshots, but I knew I would be. People have no concept of photography.

I loved to see the support her business received!

I do, too! She was so classy about it.

I don’t understand why you would make your wedding about something so toxic.

